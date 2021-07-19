Gig guide - Here is some of the latest live music in Derbyshire
Live music is making a welcome return to venues across North Derbyshire as Covid rules are relaxed. Here are some of the latest gigs …
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Buxton: The Fibonacci Sequence;
The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby: Paranoid Alice.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, Buxton: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;Buxton International Festival, Buxton Opera House, Water Street, Buxton: Sir John Tomlinson & Rozanna Madylus;
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: The English Concert;
Buxton International Festival, The Assembly Rooms, The Crescent, Buxton: Kris Garfitt with Seri Dan;
The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby: Apple Skins.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Buxton Festival Fringe, Buxton Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Buxton, VociVoices;
Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Jamal Aliyev & Maksim Štšura;
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Ex Cathedra;
County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Emergence heavy rock and metal festival;
Real Time Live, Marsden Street, Chesterfield: Arizona;
The Boat Inn, Scarthin, Cromford: Jim Taplin alfresco;
The Flowerpot: James Oliver Band.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;
The Flowerpot: The Rogue Embers;
The Hairy Dog: Green Day tribute night.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
The Leadmill, Leadmill Road, Sheffield: Easy Life.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Buxton Opera House: Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian;
O2 Academy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield: The Lovely Eggs.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
Real Time Live: BlitZ;
The Flowerpot: Rock Bottom;
The Hairy Dog: Forever in the Making.
White Horse, Morledge Street, Derby: Clampdown UK.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
County Music Bar: StOp sToP;
Real Time Live: AKA Noel Gallagher;
The Flowerpot: Metal Fatigue.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1
Flowerpot: The Cooler.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3
The Leadmill: Adore Delano.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 5
O2 Academy: The Bluetones.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6
The Boat Inn: Paul Tabor;
The Flowerpot: Sentido Antino;
The Hairy Dog: A Bass Odyssey – part one;
The Leadmill: Olivia Dean.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7
County Music Bar: We Aren’t Paramore;
The Flowerpot: Acoustic Anarchy;
The Hairy Dog: Riskee and the Ridicule.
