Spanish flavour for The Sugar Trio's gig in Derbyshire

News you can trust since 1947

Take your little superhero to Gulliver’s Kingdom for day of fun

Spanish flavour for The Sugar Trio's gig in Derbyshire

Gig guide: Latest dates to hear live music in Derbyshire

Swing When You Are Blue. Spondon Liberal Club.

Paramore GB, The 900 (Tony Hawkes Pro Skater live tribute band), Reason To Leave. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Smiths Ltd. Real TIme Live, Chesterfield.

The Human Veil, The Five Hundred, Karma’s Puppet. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Rust For Glory (Neil Young tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.

In Fear, Where Oceans Burn, Solarshift. The Hairy Dog, Derby.