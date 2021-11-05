Government minister's illicit affair in danger of being exposed in comedy offering by Derbyshire theatre company
A naughty night in a hotel involving a Government minister and the personal assistant to the Leader of the Opposition goes awry in a comedy to be presented by Hathersage Players.
Ray Cooney’s fast-moving farce Two Into One focuses on an illicit affair which is thwarted when the politician’s wife and the young lady’s husband turn up at the hotel where a wily waiter and a suspicious manager work.
The riotous comedy, featuring scenes of a sexual nature and some scantily clad performers, runs at Hathersage Memorial Hall from November 10 to 13, 2021 at 7.30pm. Recommended age viewing is 12 years and above.
Tickets £9 (adult) or £7 (under 16 or over 60) from www.hathersageplayers.org or call 01433 764064.
Earlier this year Hathersage Players raised more than £1000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and more than £1000 for the Air Ambulance (from the production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as well as more than £900 for local good causes from Music in the Meadows 2.