Guitar hero Ariel Posen announces live show in Derbyshire

He began recording Headway in December 2019, one week after wrapping up an international tour in support of his acclaimed debut album, How Long. That tour stretched to more than a year and a half during which Ariel received standing ovations across the UK, Europe, America and his native Canada. Outlets like Rolling Stone dubbed him "a modern-day guitar hero," Music Radar listed him as a fan voted top 10 rock guitarist of the year and the Western Canadian Music Awards nominated him for Breakout Artist of the Year.