Hear Billie Marten sing Annie Mac's Hottest Single in the World live at Sheffield Leadmill

Billie Marten will be in concert at Sheffield Leadmill. Photo by Katie Silvester.

Fans will get the chance to hear the singer perform the acclaimed Creature Of Mine and its predecessor Garden Of Eden, both of which were championed by Annie Mac, live at The Leadmill on September 19.

Both songs are a taster of Billie’s third album, Floral Fauna, which will be released on Fiction Records on May 21.

Billie said: “If the album was a painting, it would look like flora and fauna - it encompasses every organism, every corner of Earth, and a feeling of total abundance.”

Her critically acclaimed debut album Writing of Blues and Yellows was released in 2016 when she was just 17. The follow-up Seahorses By Hand was similarly praised in 2019.