Matlock choir set to celebrate Christmas with first concert since Covid

The Matlock Gilbert and Sullivan Society – led by aptly-named musical director Melanie Gilbert – will be holding a festive concert at 3pm on Sunday, December 12, in the Lime Tree Conference Centre, home to Church In The Peak on Lime Tree Road.

Melanie said: “We can’t wait to get back on stage. We’re trying a new venue for our winter concert this year and we’ve put together a lovely, varied programme with something for all tastes.”

The group, which has been entertaining local audiences for 26 years, will be accompanied by top local pianist Chris Flint, who has worked at Buxton Opera House, the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Harrogate, and this year performed on BBC Radio Three.

The Matlock Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

Songs will include seasonal favourites like ‘Walking In The Air’ alongside traditional carols such as ‘The Holly and The Ivy’, familiar folk songs, and a sprinkling of lively Gilbert and Sullivan choruses.

Chairman Pip Bradstock said: “We’re hoping people will come along and support local live music. Why not do some Christmas shopping in Matlock then pop along to the concert afterwards? There’s nothing like some seasonal songs to get the ball rolling on the festive season.”

Tickets cost £8 and will be available on the door, or can be booked in advance by calling 01629 55157. Tea, coffee and mince pies will be served at the interval and proceeds will be donated to charity.