Peak District social centre ready to resume live entertainment

Uppertown Social Centre, near Ashover, will welcome back the public by hosting an opening party on July 24 from 5pm onwards. Music will be provided by Peak Disco, there’s free entry and the first burger is free.

Attractions lined up for the coming weeks are: September 4 – Dark Lightning (Motown, rock, country), admission £10; September 25 – Murphys Marbles (Irish and folk music), £14 ; October 16 – Zephyr-4 (60s Night), £13; October 30 – Halloween Night, £5 all ages, under 5s free; November 20 – The Haleys (country and 50s music), £14; December 11- Pat Jordan and Finian’s Rainbow (Irish music, 60s to 80s), £14.

All ticket prices, apart from Halloween Night, include supper. Book in advance by calling Eddie on 07966 154798 or go to www.uppertown.org