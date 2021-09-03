Placebo will top Friday night's bill in a Bearded Theory festival exclusive.

The festival will run at Catton Hall, in the heart of the National Forest bordering Derbyshire, from May 26 to 29.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 11, at 9am from www.gigantic.com/bearded-theory-tickets

In a UK festival exclusive, alt-rock pioneers Placebo will open the festival on the Friday night. With a career spanning more than 20 years and their eighth studio album in the pipeline this will be a rare opportunity to experience hits from an incredible back catalogue and a

tantalising taste of some brand-new material.

Stone cold legend Patti Smith needs no introduction. Punk, poet, provocateur, her performance with her band will be a masterclass in the art and a genuine Bearded Theory highlight.

Has anyone seen an average Flaming Lips show? The answer is simply no. It’s never happened. After decades at the freaky edge of psychedelic showmanship The Flaming Lips are still one of the best live bands on the planet and they’ll be closing Bearded Theory’s

Spring Gathering on the Sunday evening. Aliens, lasers, unicorns, human hamster balls, you name it - expect the unexpected and still be surprised. Minds will be blown.

Flaming Lips will headline the Sunday line-up at Bearded Theory.

Also appearing across the weekend are goth-rockers The Mission, post punk upstarts shame, indie-pop chanteuse Amy McDonald, bass-slingin’ maestro Peter Hook & The Light, 2 Tone veterans The Selecter and one of the most influential guitarists of all time, Wilco Johnson.

Also featuring on this heavyweight line-up are Ferocious Dog, Dreadzone, Dubioza Kolektiv, Dub Pistols, Misty In Roots, Lauran Hibberd, The Neville Staples Band and Nova Twins not to mention the trunk of funk being well and truly opened with the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club.

With many more acts still to be announced as well as the awesome family and kids activities, comedy line-up and much, much more, Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering 2022 is literally unmissable.