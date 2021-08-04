Richard Hawley to play Derbyshire venue
Singer/songwriter Richard Hawley will be performing in Derby this month.
The former guitarist with Pulp and The Longpigs will play at The Venue in Derby on August 11.
Richard, 54, has released a string of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums since leaving band life more than two decades ago.
He has worked with a host of impressive collaborators including Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow and Paul Weller.
Richard’s song Tonight The Streets Are Ours was featured in The Simpsons and Exit Through The Gift Shop: A Banksy Film.
Tickets cost £30.25 to see Richard at The Venue, Derby. Go to www.gigantic.com
Message from Phil Bramley, editor:
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.