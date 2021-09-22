Shovel Dance Collective, Roving Crows, Galivantes headline festival weekender in Derbyshire town

New Mills Festival Weekender will run in the Torr Vale Mill venue from September 24 to 26, 2021.

On September 24, the nine-piece London-based Shovel Dance Collective will explore the folk traditions of the UK and beyond. Shovel Dance Collective will be joined by Twisted Trees Productions, who are presenting ‘We Move Together’ as part of New Mills Festival Art Trail. This processional work will weave into the night, bringing a dance and movement element inspired by witches, fokelore and communal ritual. The support act will be Birte Paulsen and band delivering dark indie folk. Tickets £8.

Celtic folk band Roving Crows will bring passion, energy and soul to their headline spot on Saturday, September 25. Buxton-based group Tony Maloney and The Lonely Ponies are the support act, promising to get toes tapping with their popular cover versions. Tickets £13 in advance or £15 on the door.

Closing the weekender and New Mills Festival for 2021 will be the Galivantes playing a mix of punky-reggae, Balkan-disco-skank. Support comes from local guitar duo Gypsy Jazz, comprising Dave Evans and Iain Wright, whose music is influenced by Django Rhienhardt, The Gaily Canters who play foot-stomping folk from Ireland and folksy ska band Lazio Baby. Tickets £11.

For tickets go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/newmillsfestival