Sinfonia Viva releases free concert online ahead of return to live shows in Derbyshire

Sinfonia Viva will return to live performance at Darley Park Hannells Concert on August 29, 2021.

The free concert, which was filmed at Wyastone Concert Hall in Monmouth, is now available to watch online.

Orchestra leader and violinist Sophie Rosa leads the concert and is also the soloist in one of the pices – Mozart’s Violin Concerto No 4.

The programme includes Chevalier de Saint-Georges Symphony No. 1 which glides through its three movements of dynamic melodies with a beautifully lyrical quality.

To sign up for a link to the free concert, visit www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk/Event/mozart-violin-concert-no-4

The online concert coincides with confirmation that Sinfonia Viva, the only professional orchestra in the East Midlands, will return to the stage at several events in late summer/early autumn.

The orchestra’s first engagement is the Hannells Darley Park Concert on Sunday, August 29, starting at 6pm, followed by two evenings of classical music and two daytime family concerts in Derby Market Place in October.

Sinfonia Viva deputy chief executive Marianne Barraclough said: “Arts organisations such as us have obviously been severely impacted by the pandemic. We have been unable toperform on stage or work in person for our nationally acclaimed education and community engagement projects.

“The past 18 months have, however, enabled us all to greatly develop and hone our digital skills thanks to grants from the Culture Recovery Fund and Garfield Weston Foundation and we have produced a range of high quality performances which have been well received by online audiences.

“These have involved virtual concerts by our world-class professional musicians performing from iconic Derbyshire landmarks; compositions and online performances by members of Sing Viva our carers’ choir; and creative projects involving hundreds of workshop participants from young people with special educational needs to older people facing social isolation.

“We therefore wanted to mark the weekend before ‘Freedom Day’ (July 19) with a particularly-special online concert as a thank you for everyone’s support during these challenging times and to herald our welcome return to the stage in the coming weeks and months.”

The full programme for the Hannells Darley Park concert will be released soon.

On Wednesday October 6 at 7.30pm, Viva’s Clarinet Quintet will perform a programme of music by Maddalena Lombardini Sirmen, Mozart and Coleridge Taylor at Derby Market Place.

The Chamber Orchestra will return to the venue on Thursday October 21 at 7.30pm to perform a programme of classics: Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances; Elegy by Philip Herbert; Piazzolla’s Four Seasons and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings.

Viva’s award-winning ‘Flutter and Fly’ family-friendly interactive concert will be held, again in the Market Place, on Sunday October 24, 2021 at 11am and then 3pm.

For more information about the Hannells Darley Park and Derby Market Place concerts, go to www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk