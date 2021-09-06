Spanish flavour for The Sugar Trio's gig in Derbyshire
Music and tapas will make the perfect blend for a great night out at a Derbyshire venue.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 5:30 am
The Sugar Tree duo, who specialise in Spanish and Latin music, with a few English numbers, will play at Number 28, Market Place, Belper, on September 25, 2021.
Vegan friendly tapas platters will be served from 7.30pm. Bring your own alcohol to the venue which is next door to The Angel micropub.
Pre-booking is essential for ticket-only admission. Tickets £20, available from www.amandasupple.com/vegout-eventsREAD THIS: Dane Baptiste show in Derbyshire