Stage shows and big-screen films drive Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra's winter concert

Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra with musical director Jack Grime at a previous concert in the Winding Wheel (photo: Sam Reed Photography)

Enjoy a magical evening of music, including numbers from Jurassic Park, Lord of the Rings, Frozen, Miss Saigon, the King and I, at the town’s Winding Wheel on Sunday, December 5, at 7.30pm.

The concert, conducted bymusical director Jack Grime, will also feature Christmas favourites.