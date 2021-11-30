Stage shows and big-screen films drive Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra's winter concert
Members of Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra will play selections from stage shows and big-screen films at their winter concert.
Enjoy a magical evening of music, including numbers from Jurassic Park, Lord of the Rings, Frozen, Miss Saigon, the King and I, at the town’s Winding Wheel on Sunday, December 5, at 7.30pm.
The concert, conducted bymusical director Jack Grime, will also feature Christmas favourites.
Tickets £13.50 are on advance sale at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk and at the Visitor Centre on Rykneld Square or buy at the box office on December 5.