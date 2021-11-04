Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers are added to Y Not Festival 2022 line-up

Stereophonics will play on July 29, 2022, at Y Not (photo: Scarlet Page).

With seven chart-topping singles under their belt, Stereophonics will launch the festival on July 29. Founding member Richard Jones said: “We can’t wait to finally play Y Not again next summer - if the last time we performed there is anything to go by, next year’s festival will be great. After a tough couple of years for everyone, it will be a very memorable weekend.”

Four-time BRIT Award winners Manic Street Preachers are coming to Y Not after their album, The Ultra Vivid Lament, reached No.1 in the UK charts this year.

Also on the bill are The Vaccines, who returned with a bang in 2021 with their top five album Back In Love City. Fans will be looking forward to hearing classic Vaccine bangers ‘If You Wanna’, ‘I Always Knew’ and ‘All My Friends Are Falling In Love’.

The Vaccines frontman, Justin Young, said: “In 2017, we sat backstage in torrential rain desperately hoping that we'd be allowed to play for everyone at Y NOT. The gods decided it wasn't to be, and we left the festival as miserable as the weather. So we couldn't be happier that after a five-year wait, we're finally getting the chance to right that wrong and bring the thunder ourselves…”

One of the most popular indie bands of the 1990s, The Levellers, will also join the Y Not party as special guests next July.

Tickets are on sale at: www.ynotfestival.com