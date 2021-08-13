The Hayes Sisters launch run of folk concerts in Derbyshire village

The Hayes Sisters will headline a concert at Bamford Institute on September 12, 2021.

The concert at Bamford Institute on Sunday, September 12, is organised by Folk, Blues and Beyond who will donate any profits to Weston Park Cancer Charity in Sheffield.

Top of the bill The Hayes Sisters, comprising Cathryn, Angela and Jennifer, started singing harmony from a very early age as they grew up in a household where someone was always singing.

Celtic song is the speciality of Caim Trio, comprising Heather Innes, Jacynth Hamill and Pauline Vallance, who will be the support act at the concert.

Tickets £11 (including booking fee) from www.wegottickets.com/event/520196or on sale at Bamford Post Office in the Anglers Rest.