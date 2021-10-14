James Arthur will perform at Sheffield City Hall on March 25, 2022.

The X Factor winner will air songs from his upcoming new album It’ll All Make Sense In The End alongside his classic hit singles and fan favourites in his concert at the City Hall on March 25, 2022.

James said: “I’m beyond happy about getting back on the road and seeing everyone again. Playing shows for my fans gives me life and that’s been taken away for the best part of two years so needless to say I’m itching to get back out there and perform for them again. Coming to a stage near you soon!”

James has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and has to date released three hugely successful albums James Arthur (UK No.2), Back From The Edge (UK No.1) and 'YOU' (UK No.2), alongside nine solo UK Top 40 singles. He has had two No.1 smash hits and was awarded a disc for reaching a billion streams on Spotify with Say You Won't Let Go. James recently dominated the airwaves and charts with his storming collaboration with Sigala on the release Lasting Lover. The track was a No.1 airplay song in the UK, No.1 on iTunes and Top 10 on the Official Singles Chart.

James, who won The X Factor in 2012, recently signed a new record deal in the UK with Columbia Records. His new album, It’ll All Make Sense InThe End, is due out later this year.