Wirksworth concert for Derby Chamber Orchestra
Classical favourites from Mozart, Schumann and Beethoven will be played by Derby Chamber Orchestra in a concert in Wirksworth.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 5:30 am
Jonathan Trout will conduct the performance at St Mary’s Church on September 18, 2021, at 5pm.
Matlock violinist Davina Donaldson will lead the orchestra in a programme which features Mozart’s Magic Flute Overture, Schumann’s Symphony No 3 ‘Rhenish’ and the 1st Piano Concerto by Beethoven, with pianist Beate Toyka.
Tickets £10, from www.eventbrite.co.uk