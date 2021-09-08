Wirksworth concert for Derby Chamber Orchestra

Classical favourites from Mozart, Schumann and Beethoven will be played by Derby Chamber Orchestra in a concert in Wirksworth.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 5:30 am
Derby Chamber Orchestra will play in St Mary's Church, Wirksworth, on September 18, 2021.

Jonathan Trout will conduct the performance at St Mary’s Church on September 18, 2021, at 5pm.

Matlock violinist Davina Donaldson will lead the orchestra in a programme which features Mozart’s Magic Flute Overture, Schumann’s Symphony No 3 ‘Rhenish’ and the 1st Piano Concerto by Beethoven, with pianist Beate Toyka.

Tickets £10, from www.eventbrite.co.uk

