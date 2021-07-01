Y Not bosses slam lack of government support as 2021 festival cancelled

With a lack of a government-backed insurance package and no assurance about pilot schemes in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, bosses have “delayed” the event until 2022.

It was due to take place at Pikehall, near Matlock, from July 30-August 1 with acts including Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers and Blossoms.

However, Y Not said today: “It breaks our hearts to tell you we have no choice but to delay this year’s Y Not Festival until 2022.

“It has been the hardest decision to make and we were hoping that by this summer we would be in a position to celebrate with you all, but unfortunately that isn’t the case.

“We have now been placed in an extremely awkward position.

“We are yet to receive the government’s guidance from their pilot schemes and the lack of a government-backed insurance package, amid rising Covid cases, makes us unable to fully commit to the next stages of planning for this year’s event, without greatly risking the future of Y Not.

Little information to rely on

“Behind the scenes, we have been doing everything possible to make this year’s festival a reality.

“We have persevered as long as we could and looked at all of our options, including putting ourselves in the running to be part of a government-sponsored Event Research Programme.

“Unfortunately, we were not selected for this.

“We know how desperately you all need a music festival this year and we feel exactly the same, which is why we have pushed to the absolute limit in order to explore every possibility of going ahead.

“Despite positive government rhetoric, there is still little information we can rely on.

“With further delays being a possibility and no guarantees from the government, everything we have built over the last 15 years could be lost if we carry on this year.

“Given cases are rising again and with the support of our safety advisory group, we have determined the risks are too great to commit and continue with Y Not Festival 2021.”

The news comes just days after Sheffield’s Tramlines festival confirmed it would go ahead this year, after being selected to take part in the Event Research Programme.

Welsh rockers Stereophonics had been due to headline Y Not Festival 2021.