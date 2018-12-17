Acclaimed storyteller to appear at Matlock event

The first Matlock Storytelling Cafe event of 2019 takes place on Friday, January 4, at Matlock’s Imperial Rooms.

Giles Abbott will present 50 Shades of Grimm and East of the Sun, West of the Moon.

Giles is a highly acclaimed teller. If you’ve been before, you probably already now what a great night to expect when Giles treats audience members to a banquet of romantic and sensuous stories to get you through the winter.

For your first course it’s 50 Shades Of Grimm. It’s amazing what happens when you take a Grimm Brothers tale and simply imagine what might happen if the women characters were real. This is sensual, gently erotic storytelling.

Then for afters, it’s East Of The Sun, West Of The Moon, a glorious, passionate fairytale from Norway. Would you give your daughter to a bear? What if he asked nicely? Come join a brave young woman on a mission to rescue her true love, encountering talking bears and exploding trolls.

Giles Abbott is known nationally and internationally for his poetic flair for language, commanding stage presence and a speaking voice which has been likened to everything from Black Velvet to melted chocolate.

Matlock Storytelling Cafe is a unique night out in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales. The candlelit tables foster a warm welcoming atmosphere. Soup, hot drinks and great cakes are available and you can bring your own booze. Tickets are just £7.

Doors open at 6.45pm so make sure you’re sitting comfortably for a 7.30pm start.