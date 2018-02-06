Are you going to The Wedding at Derby Theatre?

Gecko’s The Wedding is to be performed at Derby Theatre from February 8-10.

The venue is thrilled to welcome back the award-winning and internationally-acclaimed physical theatre company, led by Amit Lahav, with their latest, highly acclaimed touring production.

Gecko have wowed audiences at Derby Theatre before with two outstanding previous productions, Institute and Missing – and their latest production promises audiences the wow factor once again with The Wedding.

We are all married, bound by a contract. But what are the terms of this relationship? And can we consider a divorce?

Gecko’s latest creation is inspired by the complexities of human nature: the struggle between love and anger, creation and destruction, community and isolation. In a blur of wedding dresses and contractual obligations, their extraordinary ensemble of international performers guides audiences through a dystopian world in which we are all brides, wedded to society.

Combining movement, imagery and provocative narratives in the company’s trademark style, Gecko’s seventh touring production brings these contracts into question with an emotionally charged and spectacular performance. We all want to believe in our journey, but where are we heading? Is it too late to stop, to go back, to fall in love to start again?

Tickets for The Wedding are £18 (£16 concessions) with schools tickets at £10 each. For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo by Richard Haughton