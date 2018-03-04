BAFTAs winner The Shape of Water screens at Buxton Cinema

Triple BAFTA winning film The Shape of Water will have a six-day run at a Derbyshire venue.

The other-worldly fairy tale will be screened at Buxton Cinema in the town’s Pavilion Arts Centre from March 9 to March 15.

The story is set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962, It focuses on lonely Elia who is working in the hidden high-security government laboratory and trapped in a life of isolation. Her life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment.

The Shape of Water earned BAFTAs for best director (Guillermo del Toro), best film music (Alexandre Desplat) and best production design (Jeffrey A, Melvin, Shane Vieau and Paul D. Austerberry) at last month’s ceremony.

The film screenings in Buxton start at 4.30pm on March 9,11,12, 14 and 15 and at 7.30pm on March 9, 10, 14 and 16.

Tickets cost £7 and £5 (students and children). To book, call 01298 72190 or go to: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk