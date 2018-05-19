Ballet classic to enchant young audiences at Derby Theatre

Northern Ballet’s original pioneering ballet for children, Ugly Duckling, is to to stages across the country with an extensive tour throughout the spring.

The production can be seen at Derby Theatre on May 31, with performances starting at 12noon, 2pm and 4pm.

Based on the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, Ugly Duckling tells the story of a lonely duckling, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in. This child friendly 40 minute ballet follows her journey as she comes to learn that she was beautiful all along. It has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Ugly Duckling was the first of the company’s award-winning series of children’s ballets, which includes the hugely successful Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Tortoise & the Hare and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, all of which have been adapted for TV by CBeebies.

Ugly Duckling is choreographed by Northern Ballet leading soloist Dreda Blow and former Northern Ballet dancer Sebastian Loe. It features set designs by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, costumes by Julie Anderson and music arranged by John Longstaff, which will be performed live at every venue by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01332 593939.