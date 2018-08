Heart-warming animated tale Sgt Stubby is bounding into Chesterfield’s Cineworld cinema on Friday, August 10.

The film, which has a stellar voice cast including Helena Bonham Carter, Gerard Depardieu, and Logan Lerman, is based on the real-life story of America’s most decorated dog – a stray rescued from the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, by a young doughboy on the eve of America’s entry into the First World War.