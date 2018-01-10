Cezanne work is up on the big screen at QUAD

A season of ‘exhibitions on screen’ continues at to QUAD, Derby during January.

Exhibition On Screen tours the world’s finest galleries and museums to bring the best in world art to cinema screens.

Cezanne: Portraits Of A Life presents one of the most talked-about exhibitions of the year the portrait work of Paul Cézanne, which opens in Paris before traveling to London and Washington.

Featuring interviews with curators and experts from the National Portrait Gallery London, MoMA New York, National Gallery of Art Washington, and Musée d’Orsay Paris, and correspondence from the artist himself, the film takes audiences beyond the exhibition to the places Cézanne lived and worked and sheds light on an artist who is perhaps the least-known of all the impressionists.

Cezanne: Portraits Of A Life screens in QUAD on Tuesday, January 23, at 7pm and Thursday, January 25, at 12 noon.

For more, see www.derbyquad.co.uk