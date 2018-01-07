Digital sessions for the over 50s at QUAD arts centre

QUAD arts centre in Derby will be holding a series of free drop-in digital workshops for those aged 50 and above in January.

QUAD invites anyone over 50 to join young people to learn and develop their digital knowledge and skills.

Intergenerational Digital sessions will be taking place in QUAD, facilitated by young people from Horizons Sixth Form. The young people will take the lead in demonstrating and answering questions around each weekly digital focus areas.

Ideal for those who find modern digital devices confusing, have a new digital device and want to learn more about it, or have some general questions about the role of digital in society, the workshops are a chance to gain an insight into tablet and smart phone devices, websites, the internet and apps.

The free weekly sessions will be devised around specific subjects, but there will be a chance for questions and insights.

The free drop-in Intergenerational Digital sessions will take place every Wednesday beginning on January 10 until February 14 between 1.30pm and 2.15pm in QUAD’s Digital Studio. The sessions will cover: Tablet Devices; Websites and the Internet and Apps.

Intergeneration Digital has been made possible through the Derby Cultural Education Partnership (DCEP) and Horizons Sixth Form are taking part as their Princes Trust award project in the wider community. The workshops are an addition to QUAD’s weekly creative wellbeing activities for those aged over 50 called GoldsQUAD. GoldsQUAD meet every Wednesday with sessions designed to improve happiness, be supportive and provide opportunity to learn new skills.

For more information or for any enquiries please call 01332 285427 or email creativewellbeing@derbyquad.co.uk

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons