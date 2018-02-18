Film Review: Last Flag Flying is touching and impressive

Last Flag Flying is a respectful anti-war film with charming comic sweetness, writes Natalie Stendall.

Based on the novel by Darryl Ponicsan, who co-writes with the film’s director Richard Linklater (Boyhood, Dazed & Confused), it is also inspired by Hal Ashby’s 1973 film The Last Detail. The result is remarkably un-showy and humanistic.

When the widowed Larry ‘Doc’ Shepherd (Steve Carell) loses his only son in the Iraq war, he reunites with his old comrades, ex-Marines Reverend Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) and bar-owning alcoholic Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston). They have spent the last 30 years recovering from their experiences in the Vietnam War with mixed success.

All three have developed their own frustrations and scepticism of a government that embarks on war so readily.

Set in 2003 against the backdrop of Saddam Hussein’s capture, Last Flag Flying voices its concerns carefully. Linklater is not the kind of director to loudly wave his fists and Last Flag Flying is contemplative rather than angry.

It walks a fine line with sensitivity, being critical of the governments who take their countries into war and yet supportive and respectful of the soldiers who fight them.

This reflective and humanistic approach makes Last Flag Flying a thought-provoking companion piece to Steven Spielberg’s recent hit The Post which explores the release of the incriminating Pentagon Papers and their revelations about motives for the Vietnam War.

Linklater is the master of intricate male friendships, demonstrated most recently in 2016’s funny and charming Everybody Wants Some!! As the veterans accompany Doc’s son on his final journey home, Last Flag Flying affirms this reputation. Linklater elicits complex performances from his trio of stars that shift delicately between the tragic and funny, mitigating their inherent stereotypes.

The unsaid weighs heavily in the space between the characters and a troubling event in the veterans’ past brings forth difficult questions. Last Flag Flying negotiates the complicated and knotty arena of truth with compassion.

Most affecting in its quiet pauses, Last Flag Flying is beautifully naturalistic. Doc’s experience of the military’s troubling propaganda mill is tragic, but this is balanced with a gentle, occasionally tired comedy, that prevents it from slipping into despair. The overarching message is patent but the low key ending of Last Flag Flying is fittingly touching.

4/5

Two weeks after its limited release in cinemas, Last Flag Flying is now available on Amazon Instant Video.