Film Review: Unsane proves a technically fascinating offering from Soderbergh

It’s easy to accuse Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane of style over substance, writes Natalie Stendall.

Shot entirely on an iPhone, the film is clearly a technical feat and it is the sheer vigour of this innovative approach, rather than the story itself, that makes it such an immersive experience.

Yet this style is not without justification. It is wedded to the film as psychological horror, amplifying and intensifying its instinctive scares.

Sawyer (Claire Foy) moves to a new city to escape her stalker, David Strine, but she still sees him everywhere. After telling her therapist she has considered suicide, Sawyer accidentally commits herself to a mental institution and is held against her will. But is Sawyer really a victim or is it all in her head?

It’s an exciting premise made downright disturbing by Soderbergh’s decision to capture it with an iPhone. The shots are reminiscent of voyeuristic social media but the built-in realism is misshapen as Soderbergh plays with perspective. Faces are distorted in low angled close-up giving the escalating drama a bizarre unreality. The weird intensity of this framing feeds ambiguity.

Unseated from reality, it is impossible to be sure about Sawyer, even when she exists outside the institution.

In its darkest moments, the camera evokes the drug-induced scenes in Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem For A Dream. Soderbergh, who is both cinematographer and editor, keeps the camera close to the action. The effect is claustrophobic and Claire Foy’s frantic, aggressive performance contributes to its frenetic pace.

Unsane is loaded with pressing issues, from health insurance rackets to stalking, but they fail to develop beyond mere ideas. Matt Damon’s cameo as an expert Sawyer brings in to help her escape Strine is ripe with #MeToo. Dialogue heavy, the advice to go off grid, vary lunch hours and sell her car, places the burden of change on the victim.

The unwanted male gaze finds another outlet in Sawyer’s new boss, whose invitation to a conference has a creepy double meaning. The Police show little interest in Sawyer’s situation. That Unsane doesn’t connect these dots in any significant way is arguably its biggest failing.

The sheer vulnerability of life in a mental institution lands harder, a consequence of Foy’s panicky expressions and exasperated demands. Through her, we experience the terrifying contradictions: attempting to pacify frightened patients by putting them in restraints or loading them with mind altering drugs.

There is enough psychological horror here to take Unsane to its climax but the screenplay from Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer answers the film’s central question much to early.

Their twist lets all the air out of the story and Soderbergh’s only option is to keep escalating the drama no matter how ridiculous it becomes. In this environment the innovative camera work begins to lose its edge and Unsane teeters into the mediocre. Soderbergh’s Unsane is technically fascinating but as a psychological horror the story falls far short of the promises it makes.

3/5