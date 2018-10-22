Horror films galore are coming up at Derby cinema

Horror does not end with Halloween as QUAD in Derby has plenty for film fans in November with new and old films to keep customers trembling in their seats.

QUAD’s annual Halloween all-nighter Dead And Breakfast celebrates its tenth year.

This year’s line-up includes William Friedkin’s director’s cut version of The Exorcist (1973); Japanese cult classic Ringu (Hideo Nakata, 1998); The Lift from Dick Maas (1983); James Cameron Aliens (1986) and James Isaac’s Jason X (2001). Dead And Breakfast X (certificate 18) takes place on Saturday, October 27, at 8pm.

Tickets are £25, and £17.50 concessions or those aged 18 to 25. Tickets include breakfast, meat or vegetarian, for those who survive the night.

Mandy is the new film from the director of Beyond The Black Rainbow, crazy, action revenge thriller starring Nicholas Cage. Red (Cage) is a hardened logger living a peaceful life with his girlfriend, Mandy (Andrea Riseborough), in a small rural town. When Mandy is brutally attacked, Red will stop at nothing to exact his bloody revenge. Mandy (18) screens at QUAD from November 2 to 4.

Possum is a Matthew Holness (Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace) fantasy horror tale of a disgraced children’s puppeteer (Sean Harris) returning to his childhood home. There, he is forced to confront his wicked stepfather (Alun Armstrong) and the secrets that have tortured his entire life. Featuring a soundtrack by the legendary Radiophonic Workshop, Possum (15) screens at QUAD from November 9 to 12.

A preview screening ahead of its UK release, One Cut Of The Dead is a hilarious horror-comedy about Hiragashi, a hack film director making a low-budget zombie movie. While shooting at an abandoned facility, rumoured to have once been home to macabre military experiments on human guinea pigs, a genuine zombie outbreak erupts. Hiragashi is delighted and insists the crew keep working as they can now film undead mayhem on a scale way beyond their budget. One Cut Of The Dead (Advised 15) screens at QUAD on November at 8.45pm.

Dario Argento’s 1977 classic Suspiria has been remade for the 21st century by Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name). A darkness swirls at the centre of a world-renowned dance company. Some succumb to the nightmare, others survive. Starring Tilda Swinton with a new soundtrack from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke. Suspiria (18) screens at QUAD from November 16-22 with a special late-night screening on Friday, November 16, at 11.30pm.

Der Golem (pictured) from 1920, is based on the ancient Jewish myth of the Golem by director, writer and actor Paul Wegener.

When a Jewish community is threatened with removal from a city, the Rabbi constructs a figure of clay to stop the oppression. With its foreshadowing of Jewish persecution to come, Der Golem is a poignant piece of film-making that emerged as one of the great masterpieces of silent cinema which will be accompanied by HarmonieBand.

Der Golem takes place on Saturday, November 17, at 6.30pm, tickets are £15, or £13 concessions.

Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh continues the legend of the Candyman haunts many residents of New Orleans, after the immortal killer becomes obsessed with local schoolteacher Annie Tarrant.

Concern grows within the city when Annie’s father is murdered whilst investigating three deaths in the manner of the Candyman legend. Tony Todd returns as the iconic slasher villain, in this tense sequel packed with more blood, guts and frights than you can shake a hook at! Candyman 2: Farewell To The Flesh (18) screens at QUAD from Friday, November 23, at 8.45pm.

40 years on from the original Halloween, when Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers, Myers escapes his institution, and makes his way back to Haddonfield for a final confrontation.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role in this continuation of the franchise. Original director John Carpenter returns also to provide a stunning soundtrack for David Gordon Green’s (Joe, All The Real Girls) film.

Halloween (18) screens at QUAD from November 23-26.

December sees a day celebrating iconic genre filmmaker John Carpenter with screenings of four of his classic movies, remastered in 4K quality.

The films are They Live (1988), Prince Of Darkness (1987), Escape From New York (1981) and The Fog (1980) 4 By 4k: John Carpenter Day takes place in QUAD on December 9, book for individual screenings or come to all films for just £20.

For more information or to book tickets see: https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/film.aspx call QUAD on 01332 290606 or see: www.derbyquad.co.uk