Pictures of tots enchanted by Christmas magic of Chatsworth will melt your ice heart

Derbyshire tots kicked off the festivities at Chatsworth as the stately home prepares to welcome thousands of visitors to its annual Christmas exhibition.

The Pied Piper and storytellers lead a band of youngsters into a world of make-believe through enchanting fairytale scenes that have been woven throughout Chatsworth House in a ‘Once Upon a Time’ storybook theme.

The event launched tomorrow (Saturday, November 10) and will run until January 6.

Entrance is included with Christmas admission. Christmas tickets include the house, garden and farmyard and are priced at £25 per adult; £15 per child and £69 per family (2 adults, 3 children).

For more information, visit www.chatsworth.org