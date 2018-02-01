Plenty of family fun at QUAD this month

QUAD in Derby has a selection of family friendly events for February half-term, including STEM-focused workshops, a Make and Take Day, Minecraft workshops and family friendly films.

Build a ‘Bot workshops are STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) focused workshops which see QUAD working with engineers from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

The workshops offer a chance to build and code a drag-race robot. Working as a team, participants will create a working robot to keep and enter a Robot Day competition event, which takes place in QUAD in March. Teams will also have the option to upgrade their robots in their own time after the workshop to compete in other challenges. No previous experience is required.

There are two Build a ‘Bot workshops taking place in QUAD. The one on February 17, for families and friends and younger children has now SOLD OUT, the second workshop on February 24 is aimed at young people aged 12-16 years, without adults. Running from 10am until 4pm, the cost is £7.50 per person and booking is essential. To book or for more information please go to https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/family-workshop/build-a-bot-workshops.aspx

QUAD’s popular Make and Take Day is a chance for families to and make some craft with mixed materials. Families with children of all ages can drop into the free session and make whatever they want, with whatever materials are available - imagination is the only stipulation. Make and Take Day takes place in QUAD on Monday, February 19, from 11am to 4pm. https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/family-workshop/make-and-take-day-2018.aspx

A KidsQUAD workshop for ages seven to 11 years, will create Cameraless Selfies. This print and collage workshop is a chance to make a unique selfie without using a camera. KidsQUAD: Cameraless Selfies takes place on February 19-20, from 10.30am to 12.30pm on each day. The cost is £22 for both sessions. https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/kidsquad/kidsquad-feb-half-term--cameraless-selfies.aspx

For fans of the game Minecraft, MinecraftLAB: Utopia Part.1 is a full day workshop for children aged between eight to 16 years to build an imagined utopian city designed by young people. The workshop will explore the role of cultural identify, focusing at the beginnings of the city, creating resources, shelter, infrastructure and entertainment.

MinecraftLAB: Utopia Part.1 workshop takes place in QUAD on Thursday, February 22, from 10.30am to 4pm. The cost is £25 per person for the full day and tickets need to be booked in advance. Participants are recommended to bring a packed lunch, drinks will be provided throughout the day.

This workshop will be followed by MinecraftLAB: Utopia Part.2 during the Easter holidays. Building upon the foundations laid down in the first workshop, MinecraftLAB: Utopia Part.2 continues to develop a utopian vision of cultural identity and heritage through the equality of economics, governance and justice.

MinecraftLAB – Utopia Part.2 takes place on Wednesday, March 28, from 10:30am to 4pm. The cost is £25 per person for the full day and tickets need to be booked in advance. Participants are recommended to bring a packed lunch, drinks will be provided throughout the day. Participants can attend both workshops or just one of them. https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/family-workshop/minecraftlab-%E2%80%93-utopia-pt-1.aspx

There will also be Family Friendly Cine Kids screenings every day during half-term. Cine Kids are QUAD’s family focused film screenings held every weekend and during the school holidays. During half-term there will be two films, Early Man and Coco.

Early Man (PG) is the latest feature film from Nick Park and the creators of Wallace And Gromit and Chicken Run. Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth. It tells the story of Dug, along with sidekick Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth and his bronze age city to save their home.

Coco (certificate PG) is the new film from Disney Pixar when aspiring musician Miguel decides to unravel the mystery of his family’s ancestral ban on music. To do this he must travel to the Land OF The Dead to unlock some secrets. All Cine Kids tickets are £3.50 for Cine Kids Club members. Non-members also welcome, at the standard cinema ticket price. For more information on Cine Kids, films and screening times, please see: https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/cine-kids.aspx

For more information or to book for any of the events, call QUAD’s box office, on 01332 290606 or see https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/february-half-term-events-and-activities-at-quad.aspx#FebruaryHalfTermEventsandActivitiesatQUAD

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons