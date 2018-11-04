QUAD celebrates best of British animation with month of events and screenings

Films and events will be running at QUAD, Derby, during November as part of Anim18, a celebration of British animation taking place across the UK.

Anim18 explores the history of British animation, from early techniques to more modern technologies such as gaming and VR.

QUAD’s events are part of the wider Anim18 programme led by Film Hub Wales and Chapter, Cardiff, the British Film Institute Film Audience Network and other partners.

As part of the new exhibitions, QUAD has created the Anim18 VR Gallery, a newly commissioned animated experience with local media production pioneers V21 Artspace. The result is a fully VR representation of QUAD Gallery with 2D animated works celebrating British Animation recreated the space in a fully explorable 3D environment. Anim18 VR Gallery will be available to view in QUAD resource area from November 9, as well as at participating venues around the country.

Visitors to QUAD will have the opportunity to see newly re-mastered animated films from the BFI National Archive’s unique animation collection as part of the Anim18 season, screened as three collections of short films. BFI: A New History of British Animation Parts 1 – 3 screening throughout November. In addition, there will be other one-off film screenings of stand-out animated films such as The Last Unicorn, Who Framed Roger Rabbit plus the oldest surviving animated film in the world - The Adventures Of Prince Achmed.

More details are available at www.derbyquad.co.uk

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons