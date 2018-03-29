Rufus Hound stars in screening of The Wind in the Willows: The New Musical

Following a limited season at the London Palladium, The Wind in the Willows: The New Musical is set to delight audiences of all ages, as it is screened in cinemas across Derbyshire.

Captured live, The Wind in the Willows stars Rufus Hound as the amazing Mr Toad, Simon Lipkin as Ratty, Craig Mather as Mole, Neil McDermott as Chief Weasel, Denise Welch as Mrs Otter, Gary Wilmot as Badger and the entire West End company.

The show will be screened at Cineworld, Chesterfield, on March 30 and April 3, Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux on April 3 and Showcase Derby Foresters Park on April 3 and 7

Audiences will join Ratty, Badger, Mole and the impulsive Toad as they embark on a series of riotous adventures spiralling from Toad’s insatiable need for speed!

The production features eye-poppingly beautiful design, exuberant choreography, a gloriously British score, comedy, heart and thrills.

Rufus Hound is one of the UK’s leading actors, presenters and comedians, his theatre credits include Don Quixote (RSC) and the original West End production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Savoy Theatre). Television credits include Doctor Who (BBC) and Drunk History (Comedy Central). He is also a regular guest on comedy panel shows such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks (BBC) and 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Channel 4).

Denise Welch is best known for her television roles which include Coronation Street (ITV), Waterloo Road (BBC), Boy Meets Girl (BBC) and Soldier Soldier (ITV). Theatre credits include Steel Magnolias (UK Tour) and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Royal Exchange).

Gary Wilmot first rose to fame as a contestant on New Faces, with presenting credits since then including Showstoppers and So You Want To Be Top. His extensive musical theatre credits include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Savoy Theatre and UK Tour), Oklahoma! (UK Tour), The Pajama Game (Shaftesbury Theatre) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium). He recently starred in Dick Whittington (London Palladium).

Simon Lipkin most recently starred in the world premiere of Nativity The Musical (UK tour) and the UK premiere of Honeymoon in Vegas at the London Palladium. His numerous other theatre credits include Avenue Q (Noël Coward), Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury/Garrick), I Can’t Sing! (London Palladium) and The Lorax (Old Vic).

Neil McDermott is perhaps best known for portraying Ryan Malloy in EastEnders (BBC). His stage credits include Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), La Cage Aux Folles (Menier Chocolate Factory) and The Sound of Music (London Palladium).

The Wind in the Willows was brought to the stage by producer Jamie Hendry in a new musical adaptation with book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and Olivier Award-winning composer and lyricist duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Tickets can be booked now at www.willowsmusical.com