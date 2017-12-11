Sutton ramblers head off to Derbyshire for festive walk

Sunday December 17 is the date for Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club’s Christmas Ramble in Derbyshire’s Wessington, Crich and Ambergate area.

The club would be very pleased to welcome new members to an easy seven-mile Christmas ramble. As usual there will be an extended lunch break at the Black Swan in Crich to give plenty of time for singing, refreshments and a raffle.

The walk will start at Wessington and then follow a couple of field footpaths across to Wheatcroft.

Ramblers will then head up to enjoy the views from Crich Stand and then drop down into Crich for Christmas festivities.

Suitably refreshed you will then pass by the chapel, up onto Crich Tor, through Crich Chase and descend to walk a short section of the Cromford Canal. before then linking up with the A6 and boarding the coach on the A610 near Ambergate for 4pm departure home.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am.

Other pick up points are available between these locations. The coach fare is £10. For further information, ring 07580 403471.