Avenue Q’s naughty puppets are heading for Derby and Sheffield

Naughty puppets will be hitting town as comedy musical Avenue Q returns to the UK.

The Tony Award-winning musical is an irresistibly charming tale of the lovable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues.

Meet Princeton, a bright-eyed graduate who comes to New York City with big dreams and a tiny bank account. Brian the out-of-work comedian and his therapist fiancée Christmas Eve; Nicky the good-hearted slacker and his closet gay Republican roommate Rod, an internet ‘sexpert’ called Trekkie Monster, Lucy the Sl*t (the name says it all!) and a very cute kindergarten teacher named Kate Monster.

The show is suitable for audiences aged 14 years and above.

Avenue Q runs at Derby Theatre from March 18 to 23 and at Sheffield Lyceum from July 29 to August 3.

Tickets for Derby cost £15; book online click here or call 01332 59 39 39; tickets for Sheffield are priced from £19, book online click here or call 0114 249 6000.