Beach Boyz Tribute Band share Good Vibrations

Good Vibrations and Fun, Fun, Fun all the way are guaranteed when the Beach Boyz Tribute Band rock up to Derbyshire.

Grab your chance to hear a comprehensive selection of chart hits which America’s biggest pop band ever recorded including God Only Knows, I Get Around and Surfin’ USA.

Beach Boyz Tribute Band will be riding the wave of adrenaline and nostalgia at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Sunday, March 11.

The performers will deliver a show of technicolour harmonies that will take your breath away and one which is guaranteed to leave everyone with a smile on their face and a song in their heart.

Their show is in demand wherever it plays, achieving standing ovations and repeat bookings.

The group has built up an impressive following not only in the UK but also in Europe, headlining at the Groesbeek Tributefest in Holland 2016 and again headlining at The Flower Power Fest in Cascais, Lisbon, Portugal last year. This year will see them performing a number of dates in Cyprus.

Jump aboard the party train while you can.

Tickets to The Story of the Beach Boys costs £22.50. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk