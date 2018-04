Ben Batt from TV’s Shameless and Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey) team up in modern classic The York Realist.

Currently running at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, it is a co-production between Sheffield Theatres and the Donmar Warehouse.

It is set in a cottage in 1960s Yorkshire where The York Mystery Plays are in rehearsal and farmhand George strains against his roots as a new world opens up to him.

The York Realist, directed by Robert Hastie, is at the Crucible until April 7.