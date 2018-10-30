Bon Jovi announce first UK tour in six years - how to get tickets

Bon Jovi are touring the UK next year for the first time in six years.

The New Jersey rockers have announced four UK dates as part of their This House is Not for Sale tour.

The band will play the RDS stadium in Dublin on June 15, 2019; Anfield stadium in Liverpool on June 19,2019; Wembley Stadium in London on June 21, 2019 and the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on June 23, 2019.

Tickets, for the UK tour, which will feature Manic Street Preachers as support, go on sale this week and this is how you can get hold of them:

Ticketmaster - general sale is on Friday November 2 at 9am.

An O2 pre-sale runs from Wednesday October 31 at 9am until Friday November 2 at 8am.

A Live Nation pre-sale runs from 9am on Thursday November 1 to 8am on Friday November 2.

For more details, see the website.

AXS.com - Tickets for the Coventry date will go on general sale on Axs.com at 9am on Friday November 2.

Click here for more information.

Live Nation -

Live Nation pre sale takes place from 9am on Thursday November 1.

General on sale begins at 9am on Friday November 2.

For all the details, see the website.