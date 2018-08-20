Calling all little pirates and princesses

Ahoy there to all the pirates and hello to all the pretty princesses.

Cromford Mills will be hosting three days of adventures over the bank holiday weekend.

Come dressed as a pirate or princess and win a prize.

Families can board a canal boat and hunt for treasure or play indoor and outdoor games.

Little pirates can make their own ship in a bottle while princesses can make a castle in a bottle.

Parrots will be on site and there will be plenty of opportunity to hold these colourful birds in return for two pieces of gold (£2).

Artist and children’s author Karina Goodman will host a fun drop-in workshop on Sunday, August 26, from 10am to 4pm.

Karina has written the introduction to “The Day the Pirates Sailed into Cromford” so come and join her and let your imagination run wild ... write or draw your own adventure story. Admission to the workshop is £3.50.

The Pirates and Princesses Weekend runs from Saturday, August 25, to Monday, August 27, from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, call 01629 823256 or email: email: events@arkwrightsociety.org.uk