Morning Has Broken is a tribute show which explores Cat Stevens musical career.

Its performer, Ron Vincent, will take music lovers on a trip down memory lane when the show comes to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on June 5.

Cat’s melodic tunes still resonate with audience’s today. These, coupled with Ron’s jovial banter, make for a memorable night which celebrates one of the greatest artists of our time.

Tickets £25.20. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk