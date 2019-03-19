Chatsworth's new exhibition celebrates Cavendish family's four-legged friends
Man's best friend will take centre stage at Chatsworth as the Cavendish family celebrate their dogs over the centuries during a season of events, activities and exhibitions.
The Dog: A Celebration at Chatsworth, which is running until October 6, 2019, explores stories of bravery and mischief of working dogs and treasured companions. Star works from Constable, Stubbs and Landseer sit alongside contemporary pieces from Lucien Freud, Jeff Koons and Antony Gormley.