Chesterfield G&S Society performs concert in Ashover and Hasland

Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society will take their spring concert to Ashover and Hasland.

The April offering is entitled The Genius of G&S and The Magic of the Musicals.

Andrew Marples will conduct the singers who will be accompanied by pianist Chris Flint

Performances are at Ashover Parish Hall on Friday, April 13, and at Hasland Village Hall on Saturday, April 14. Both concerts start at 7.30pm.

Tickets £8, available from Carole Pilkington, tel. 01246 207893 or Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre, tel. 01245 345777.