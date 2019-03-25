Chesterfield G&S Society tour Love and Music concert to Ashover and Hasland

Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society will be taking their spring concerts to Ashover Parish Hall this Friday, March 29, and to Hasland Village Hall on Saturday, March 30.

Entitled Love and Music, the performances will include selections from the songs of George and Ira Gershwin, together with a medley from The King and I and a show stopper from The Greatest Showman.

Highlights from Gilbert and Sullivan’s Ruddigore and The Pirates of Penzance, the society’s forthcoming October stage productions will also be

featured in the programme.

Soloists include Andrew Moore, Peter Flint, Julie Currey, Judith Hill and Laura Watkin.

The society’s musical director Andrew Marples will take charge of the evening, with society accompanist Chris Flint at the piano.

The concerts starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £9, available from Carole Pilkington, tel. 01246 207893, society members and Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre.