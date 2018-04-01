Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir to perform The Messiah

Handel’s masterpiece The Messiah will be presented by Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir.

The performance is at Chesterfield Parish Church on April 7 at 7.15pm.

The choir will be joined by Derbyshire Sinfonia Orchestra and soloists Caroline Taylor, Michael Gibson, Isabella Cheevers and Patrick Relph.

Ticket prices are £16 for adults, £14 concessions, £5 for unemployed and students and under 16 free. Tickets can be obtained from choir members and Chesterfield Visitor lnformation Centre in Rykneld Square (Tel: 01246 34577718) or online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or www.chestphilchoir.org.uk and on the door on the evening of the concert.