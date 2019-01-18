Chesterfield’s Community Players’ pantomimes net nearly £100,000 for good causes

Charity champions who are within a whisker of raising £100,000 through three decades of presenting pantomimes will unveil their latest show next week.

The Community Players of Chesterfield launch an all-singing, all-dancing production of Alice in Wonderland on January 31.

Their pantomime will be staged at Hasland Playhouse until February 9, excluding February 3, 4 and 5.

The players’ last show raised more than £8,000 pushing the total amount raised for local charities and organisations over 30 years to just shy of £100,000.

This year’s panto set their two talented script writers, Linda Barker, a retired nurse and Stuart Buckton, an IT manager at DXC Technology, a huge challenge to turn Alice in Wonderland into a pantomime.

Kaye Gilbert a teaching assistant at Barlborough Primary School continues her role as director, choreographer, and musical director of the production.

Past members Luke Barker, Fiona Chisnell and Steven Collis return to the stage for this year’s show and new members Aron-James Gilbert, Katie Spriggs, Jack Taki-Owen and Marrissa Thorpe join the ever-growing Community Players family of cast and crew.

The pantomime cast of 2019 includes Luke Barker, Angela Burns, Fiona Chisnell, Amanda Close, Steven Collis, Hannah Fagan, Aron-James Gilbert, Kaye Gilbert, Maria-Louise Gilbert, Hayley Heath, Jill Hesketh, Tom Oxley, Katie Spriggs, Julie Sykes, Jack Taki-Owen, Marrissa Thorpe and Jamie Valentine.

Susan Hutchinson has designed and made the outrageous costumes, Jamie Valentine has designed and built the sets and Melany Smith returns again this year as the make-up artist. The pantomime will be enhanced by the lighting and sound expertise of Peter Davies and Tom Bannister, both members of Hasland Theatre Company.

Tickets cost £7 each and are on sale via Paul Gilbert on 07470070319.