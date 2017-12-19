Search

Cirque du Soleil coming to Nottingham and Sheffield

Cirque du Soleil returns to the UK next summer with a brand new show, Ovo.

And it will be at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena from August 22-26 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from September 12-16

The cast includes former European gymnastics champion Alanna Baker.

Ovo, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colourful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious.

It is love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye – and the feeling is mutual.

Tickets are on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2An2X4J (Nottingham) and 0114 2565656 or http://bit.ly/2BAklHk (Sheffield).