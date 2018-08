Classic vehicles will be motoring into Crich Tramway Village this bank holiday weekend.

Transport built before 1985 will be on show to the public on Sunday and Monday.

The tramway village opens at 10am. Admission costs £17 adult, £13 senior 60+, £10, child. £40 family, two adults and three children or one adult and four children.

For more details, visit www.tramway.co.uk