Classic comedy When We Are Married will be staged in Hope

HADIT production of When We Are Married.
Hope Amateur Dramatic Independent Theatre (HADIT) will be performing J B Priestley’s classic Yorkshire comedy When We Are Married for three nights from Thursday, April 25, to Saturday, April 27.

Set in 1908, three respectable well-to-do couples – married on the same day in the same chapel by the same minister – have gathered to celebrate 25 years of blissful matrimony . . . or so they think. The happy celebrations are brought to a halt by a shocking revelation. With a photographer from the local paper due to arrive any second, a gossiping housekeeper and a doorbell that won’t stop ringing, can the couples keep a lid on their embarrassing secret? Home truths fly like confetti with Priestley’s sharp observations on marriage, class and keeping up appearances at all costs.

Performances are at 7.30pm nightly. Tickets £8 from Watson’s Farm Shop or ring 01433 620665, which is also the number for further information.