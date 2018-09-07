Clay Cross Air Cadets are on a recruitment mission

Air cadets are banging the drum for young recruits and adult volunteers to join them.

Opportunities to take part in activities such as flying and gliding to clay target shooting and adventure training are available at 2326 (Clay Cross) Sqn ATC,

Young people aged 12 to 17 and volunteers aged 20 upwards are invited to an intake night on September 18.

Potential cadets can expect a very fast paced period of training to get them through their initial training which will cover everything from leadership, first aid, initial expedition training, sports & drill.

After the first month cadets will be issued their uniform for the first time, everything apart from footwear is provided.

At the end of the initial training period of three months the wealth of activities becomes available. From flying and gliding to clay target shooting and adventure training. No matter your interest the Royal Air Force Air Cadets can cater to them.

The unit recently has been through many changes in the last 18 months, with the new commanding officer whose aim is to deliver as much as the organisation offers.

The squadron parades on Tuesday and Thursday nights behind the snooker centre on Derby Road, Clay Cross.

For more details, email oc.2326@aircadets.org