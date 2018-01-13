Comic take-off of The War of the Worlds

Four actors use musical instruments and puppetry in a funny yet faithful adaptation of H.G. Wells’ sci-fi classic, The War of the Worlds.

The cast will recreate deadly heat-rays, giant-fighting machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare.

This version of The War of the Worlds, which will be staged at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on March 20, is suitable for viewers aged 12 years and above.

The show is produced by The Pantaloons, a company which draws from a variety of theatre traditions including stand-up comedy and silent movies.

Tickets £18, £17.50 (concessions). Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. Photo by Rob Hill.