Comic turns and hiss-worthy villains in Dick Whittington at Buxton Opera House

Heaps of laughter and dastardly villains are on the cards for families visiting this cracker of a panto.

Children can boo the villainous King Rat, cheer on hero Dick Whittington, marvel at the skill of his rodent-trapping cat and laugh at the antics of Sarah the Cook.

There’s an hilarious cookery scene in which a sausage grows larger and larger when it comes out of the oven.

James Holmes, best known for his role as the barman Clive from TV series Miranda, is back in the role of pantomime dame. Gabrielle Green from CBBC’s Wolfblood makes her debut in Buxton’s panto playing the role of Alice Fitzwarren. Matthew J. Warren plays Dick, the simple lad from Buxton, who sets out to make his fortune. Tickets are priced from £19. To book online click here or call 01298 72190.

Read our review click here